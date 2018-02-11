UPDATE: Four people sent to hospital after Hwy. 5 crash

Hwy. 5 is closed northbound between Merritt and Hope

A vehicle incident has both northbound and one southbound lane closed between Hope and Merritt on Hwy. 5.

The incident seems to have occurred near Larson Hill, about 35 kilometre south of Merritt, but the DriveBC highway cam for the area is currently out-of-service.

A BC Emergency Health Services spokesperson confirmed that three ambulances and one air ambulance responded to the multi-vehicle crash just before 12:30 p.m.

Patients are being treated on scene.

One was airlifted to hospital in serious condition and three people in stable condition were taken by ambulance.

A driver in the area told Black Press Media that a semi-truck appears to be involved.

Anyone driving north from Hope should take Hwy. 1 or Hwy. 3 as a detour.

RCMP have not yet responded to a request for comment.

#Kamloops air ambulance staging for an accident by Coldwater interchange on the #Coquihalla sounds like a big accident #BCAS waiting for more info to follow #BCHwy5 — Kamscan (@Kamscan) February 11, 2018

#BCHwy5 NB currently closed at #HopeBC due to vehicle incident use #BCHwy1 or #BCHwy3 as alternate routes — Drive BC (@DriveBC) February 11, 2018

#coquihalla – bad accident just pat the top of Larson hill – air ambulance on scene pic.twitter.com/64ZbrfTFF1 — Stu Leatherdale (@Stumon67) February 11, 2018

More to come.