UPDATE: District of Kitimat says wildfire believed to be human caused

A photo of the Bish Creek wildfire, currently approximately 15 hectares in size as of the afternoon of May 11. (District of Kitimat photo)

The District of Kitimat says the Bish Creek wildfire it warned residents about Sunday is believed to be human caused, pending a formal investigation.

On the evening of May 10 the District told residents a wildfire approximately 3 hectares in size had popped up near Bish Forest Service Road.

Since that time the fire has grown in size, as the District highlighted in a May 11 update.

“The wildfire is currently burning in two cut blocks off of the Bish Creek Forest Service Road covering approximately 15 hectares,” the District said. “Crews are on site battling the fire with additional resources on their way to assist.”

The District is still asking residents to stay away from Bish Forest Service Road as firefighters try to put out the blaze.

It’s unclear whether or not there has been any serious damage caused to Bish Forest Service Road.

It’s been a hot weekend in the region over the last 24 hours, with the app showing a 0.30 hectare-sized fire on May 10 in Terrace near Copper Mountain. Many posted photos on social media.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided from the District as they become available.

trevor.hewitt@interior-news.com

