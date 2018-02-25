(Fraser Valley Road Report/Facebook)

UPDATE: Crash involving semi trucks, tour bus shuts down Coquihalla

No opening time available, says Drive BC

A crash involving several vehicles, including a tour bus, closed the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt Sunday evening.

The highway is closed in both directions between Othello Road, near exit 183, and Merritt. No estimated time yet to re-open, according to DriveBC.

BC Emergency Health Services said the crash involves two passenger vehicles, two semi-trucks and a tour bus.

The extent of any injuries is not yet known. RCMP have not yet commented.

A snowfall warning and travel advisory was issued along the Coquihalla earlier on Sunday. Environment Canada called for up to 20 cm of snow.

More to come

Previous story
Naval ship spills 30,000 litres of fuel in Georgia Strait

Just Posted

Greyhound cleared to end routes in northern B.C., Vancouver Island

Company says nine routes have dropped 30% in ridership in last five years

Houston athletes prepare for B.C. Winter Games

Eryn Czirfusz and U14 ringette team to represent Houston

BC BUDGET: New spaces a step to universal child care

Fees reduced for licensed daycare operators

BC BUDGET: NDP cracks down on speculators, hidden ownership

Foreign buyers’ tax extended to Fraser Valley, Okanagan, Vancouver Island

BC BUDGET: Payroll tax replaces medical premiums

Health spending to increase $1.5 billion for drugs, primary care teams

The 2018 B.C. Games wrap up in Kamloops

The B.C. Winter Games comes to a close after a weekend of fun and excitment

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

UPDATE: Crash involving semi trucks, tour bus shuts down Coquihalla

No opening time available, says Drive BC

Daniel Sedin scores twice to lift Canucks past Coyotes

Markstrom makes 41 saves to backstop Vancouver to 3-1 NHL win over Arizona

Naval ship spills 30,000 litres of fuel in Georgia Strait

HMCS Calgary spilled fuel east of Nanaimo and Parksville on Saturday

B.C. boosts support for former youth in government care

More support coming for rent, child care and health care while they go back to school

Concert-goers unfazed by Hedley sexual misconduct allegations

Frontman Jacob Hoggard thanked fans from the ‘bottom of our hearts’ at Halifax’s Scotiabank Centre

Control, agility and grace take gymnastics stage at the B.C. Games

Athletes often made the sport seem effortless during the Kamloops 2018 B.C. Winter Games

Original B.C. Games participant-turned-sensei officiating 39 years later

Langley judo sensei was a competitor at the inaugural B.C. Winter Games 40 years ago

Most Read