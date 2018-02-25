UPDATE: Crash involving semi trucks, tour bus shuts down Coquihalla

No opening time available, says Drive BC

A crash involving several vehicles, including a tour bus, closed the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt Sunday evening.

The highway is closed in both directions between Othello Road, near exit 183, and Merritt. No estimated time yet to re-open, according to DriveBC.

We've received reports of a major motor vehicle incident on the Coquihalla highway north of Hope. Multiple ground and air units have been dispatched. Paramedics are at the scene assessing. More to come. #bcehs — EmergHealthServices (@BC_EHS) February 26, 2018

BC Emergency Health Services said the crash involves two passenger vehicles, two semi-trucks and a tour bus.

The extent of any injuries is not yet known. RCMP have not yet commented.

My dad was on that bus, he said he’s okay but a couple people are hurt, said the bus landed on its side in a ditch and a few other vehicles hit them..hoping everyone else is ok💕 — Kelsey Julia ♓️ (@KelseyJulia) February 26, 2018

A snowfall warning and travel advisory was issued along the Coquihalla earlier on Sunday. Environment Canada called for up to 20 cm of snow.

More to come