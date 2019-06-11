Shovel Lake fire burned in B.C.’s north in 2018. (Black Press Media)

Up to $20K offered to small businesses affected by northwest B.C. wildfires

Red Cross has $10 million to dispense

Small business owners in B.C.’s northwest can get up to $20,000 to rebuild after last year’s wildfires through the Red Cross.

The program is open to those who suffered “financial and business losses” as a result of the 2018 wildfire season. Companies with 50 or fewer employees are eligible for the Canadian Red Cross’s Support for Small Business Program.

The money comes from the province but will be distributed by the Red Cross and can be used for uninsured losses, cleanup and repair of property, replacement or short-term lease of tools and equipment, moving and storage expenses, lease payments, utility bills and other operational costs related to wildfire impacts.

Business have from June 17 to Sept. 30 to apply. For more information visit www.redcross.ca/bcfires2018/smallbusiness.

ALSO READ: Wildfire near Canada/U.S. border reaches 47 hectares, out of control

ALSO READ: ‘Climate change in action:’ Scientist says fires in Alberta linked to climate change

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Man allegedly attacks multiple people at Okanagan Sikh Temple
Next story
Tahltan reach benefits agreement over Seabridge’s massive KSM gold mine project

Just Posted

Tahltan reach benefits agreement over Seabridge’s massive KSM gold mine project

$308M agreement provides additional billions for Tahltan jobs, contracts

Up to $20K offered to small businesses affected by northwest B.C. wildfires

Red Cross has $10 million to dispense

Logger sports in Houston

The third annual logger’s sports were held in Houston on June 8,… Continue reading

“It’s something you’re called to do”: Cullen reflects on time as MP

For Nathan Cullen, it’s not goodbye, it’s farewell.

Walking to remember PJ Sebastian

The Walk To Remember that kicked off on May 31 at the… Continue reading

VIDEO: Toronto Police investigate Warriors fan ‘sucker punched’ after Raptors game

Police say no one has come forward with more information

Surrey woman camps for days to find lost cat

Lisa van Vliet hired pet detectives, was prepared to fight off coyotes

Stayin’ Alive: Warriors edge Raptors to force Game 6 in NBA Finals

Toronto had lead late before falling 106-105 at home

Overdose prevention sites, naloxone kits save thousands of lives in B.C.: study

The study estimates B.C. overdose rates would be 2.5 times higher

Canfor’s B.C. sawmills shutting down for another 2-6 weeks

All but one curtailing production due to poor lumber economics

Record-breaking $65M Lotto Max prize up for grabs in Canada

It’s the biggest lottery jackpot ever available to be won in B.C.

Mother dog, 9 puppies dumped in sealed box at northern B.C. landfill: SPCA

Puppies will be available for adoption at seven weeks old

B.C. teen heartbroken after thieves poison his beehive

Mom says she can’t understand why someone would kill bees for no apparent reason

Buy your own dinosaur fossil for as low as $7

T-rex fossils are all sold out

Most Read