UVic extended the course drop deadline for full tuition fee reimbursement in wake of fatal bus crash involving two students. (Photo courtesy of UVic)

University gives students more time to drop courses following fatal bus crash

Extension allows students to receive full refund

The University of Victoria (UVic) has extended the deadline for tuition fee reimbursement reductions in the wake of the fatal mid-Island bus crash involving two first year students.

UVic has worked to accommodate and support the students and staff who are processing the deaths of eighteen-year-olds Emma Machado and John Geerdes. The pair were among 48 passengers en route to the Bamfield Marine Sciences Centre when their bus rolled down an embankment on Sept. 13.

READ ALSO: UVic president offers condolences after two students killed in bus crash

READ ALSO: Bus crash survivor petitions Justin Trudeau to fix road where classmates died

Due to the extenuating circumstances, the Office of the Registrar anticipated that a higher number of students may be looking to drop courses to relieve some stress. On Wednesday, the university announced that the drop date had been moved from Sept. 17 to Sept. 20 to allow students more time to decide about their fall semester courses.

The university acknowledged that many students have been affected by the incident either directly or indirectly and, in an effort to minimize barriers, moved the deadline. Typically students have until mid-September to drop courses and receive a full tuition reimbursement and after the drop-date passes they’ll only get 50 per cent back if they choose to drop a course.

For more information about course registration and drop dates, visit the UVic website.

@devonscarlett
devon.bidal@saanichnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Chilliwack woman wins right to medically assisted death after three-year court battle

Just Posted

B.C. offers early retirement, training fund for forest workers

Communities eligible for $100,000 for permanent closures

Canfor applies for federal workshare program

Employees eligible for benefits on days not working

Skaters preparing for new season

Also had a busy summer of training

Airport improvements could spur increased use

Also regarded as base for search and rescue operations

Toy run in Houston

Houston-Granisle Toy Run took place Sept. 7. Everyone met at A&W in… Continue reading

Shambhala named best music festival in North America

Shambhala Music Festival is held at the Salmo River Ranch in B.C.

B.C. MLA calls on province to restrict vaping as first related illness appears in Canada

Todd Stone, Liberal MLA for Kamloops-South Thompson, introduced an anti-vaping bill in April

Chilliwack woman wins right to medically assisted death after three-year court battle

Julia Lamb has been the lead plaintiff in a legal battle to ease restrictions on Canada’s assisted dying laws

B.C. bus crash survivor petitions feds to fix road where classmates died

UVic student’s petition well over halfway to 5k signature goal

NDP, Liberals promise more spending, while Tories promise spending cuts

Making life more affordable for Canadians a focus in the 2019 election

UPDATE: Police probe third threat against a Kamloops high school in eight days

Police have not released any further details into what the threat includes

Charges dropped against Mountie involved in shooting death of Surrey man

‘I feel like I’ve lost Hudson all over again,’ says mom

B.C. Interior caribou protection area big enough, minister says

Proposals sparked protest in Kootenays, Williams Lake region

Two B.C. women selected to compete on ABC’s The Bachelor

Mykenna Dorn and Alexis Thind will compete for bachelor Peter Weber’s heart

Most Read