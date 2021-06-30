Underwater discovery session for kiddos and families

The Houston Family Resource Centre had a unique learning programming organized last week involving underwater exploration for young ones in Houston.

The Duck Pond Dipping program was organized by the Houston Link to Learning’s family resource centre in collaboration with Houston Nature Centre, was a unique, one-time program.

“It is not a regular program and we joined the nature centre. It was just to explore all the creatures that are in the water. This was through our Early Years’ Program. For ages 0-6 for families that could join and lasted for an hour and hour and a half,” said Cheryl Gatzke, the family resource coordinator with the centre.

It wasn’t a large group owing to the COVID-restrictions and event saw three different families attending with their children.

“I think everyone had a lot of fun. Cindy from the Nature Centre had so much information and knowledge to share. And it was very hands on; she even had nets for all different sizes,” she said. “We had a little toddler only three years old and he is right in there. It was fun, we had a great time for sure.”

The Family Resource Centre, had been organizing a weekly walk group and the Duck Pond Dipping activity was in place of that walk under the Walk & Play program, to give the kids a more in-depth knowledge on some of the critters and bugs. According to Gatzke, the walk and play program is a pretty laid back program involving walks that end at the Jamie Baxter Park for some light snacks and free play.

“Usually when we go for these nature walks we are all clueless about what bugs we see so having Cindy with us for the Duck Pond Dipping was so great,” said Gatzke.

As the summer progresses, the centre is hoping to start doing more programming and will be starting a Grow & Learn program at the community garden starting July 7 for ages three to six years.