Work continues this spring to place utilities underground along Hwy16 adjacent to the downtown core. It's a key part of the District of Houston's long range beautification and revitalization plan. (Houston Today photo)

Underground work continues along Hwy16

Work continues this spring to place utilities underground along Hwy16 adjacent to the downtown core. It’s a key part of the District of Houston’s long range beautification and revitalization plan. (Laura Blackwell photo/Houston Today)

Summerland reconciliation mural vandalized

Coastal GasLink has been fined for a second time this year for erosion and sedimentation control violations by the B.C. Environmental Assessment Office.
Coastal GasLink receives second fine for erosion control violations

Taylor Bachrach stands up to speak in the Chamber during Question Period on 11 February, 2022.
Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP introduces bill to give 16-year-olds right to vote

Soccer in Houston
Soccer is in full swing in Houston

