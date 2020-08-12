Underground utilities project shelved for now

The one bid received was over budget

The District of Houston council has shelved, at least for this year, a key project that forms part of its long-term plan to improve the look of the community along Hwy16 in the downtown core.

The decision came at council’s Aug. 4 meeting in examining the one bid that came in to place utility lines underground from the Buck Creek Bridge to Butler Ave.

That bid from CH Underground Utilities Ltd. was, with all of its costing broken out into various aspects needed to place utility lines underground, over the allocated budget by $453,680.

“It was very disappointing,” said Mayor Shane Brienen of council’s review of the costs. “This is a very important part of our beautification plan.”

“There were aspects here of additional costs.”

The project involves placing BC Hydro, Telus and CityWest lines underground and improved transportation ministry street lighting.

The higher bid price topped previous cost estimates provided by BC Hydro, Telus, CityWest and the transportation ministry.

Council is now seeking a meeting with provincial energy minister Michelle Mungall and BC Hydro.

That’s because BC Hydro has agreed to provide $237,600, or 30 per cent, of the cost to place its lines underground and council wants assurance that money will be available next year when the project comes up again during council budget deliberations, said Brienen.

“We want to see if that money will be available next year,” he said.

The District itself had agreed to shoulder the costs of placing Telus and CityWest line underground.

Brienen said council is particularly disappointed as the work plan for this year was to place utility lines underground in concert with another project, constructing a sidewalk from Benson to Poulton.

“The sidewalk project will go ahead but it makes everything hard to complete,” he said.

Sidewalk construction will include preparing the spots where new lighting poles are to be placed.

Brienen emphasized that both the sidewalk and placing utility lines underground form a part of the District’s longterm vision to beautify and improve infrastructure along Hwy16 and within the downtown core.

It is viewed as a component to attract investment and new residents to the community.

The sidewalk project cost is contained within the budget approved by council this year for the Ninth Street underground infrastructure and surface rebuilding that is now underway.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
One dead as fish boat sinks off southern Vancouver Island

Just Posted

New design sought for community hall in Houston

The District of Houston is looking for a design for a new… Continue reading

Citizens contact District with variety of queries

Dogs, debris figure in queries

Busy gym at leisure centre in Houston

There’s been a healthy response to the mid-June opening of the leisure… Continue reading

Beautiful sunrise

Houston resident, Naomi Himech captured this beautiful sunrise while camping recently on… Continue reading

Have the Churches in Houston resumed service?

Changed hours, different practices amidst the pandemic

Return to school to be delayed, says B.C. Education Minister

More details expected in coming weeks

Canucks ride momentum into NHL playoff series against defending Stanley Cup champs

PREVIEW: Vancouver opens against St. Louis on Wednesday

Man, 54, charged in connection with fatal attack of Red Deer doctor

Doctor was killed in his walk-in clinic on Monday

One dead as fish boat sinks off southern Vancouver Island

Shawnigan Lake-registered Arctic Fox II went down off Cape Flattery, west of Victoria

Landlord takes front door, windows after single B.C. mom late with rent

Maple Ridge mom gets help from community generosity and government

42 more people test positive for COVID-19 in B.C.

The province has recorded no new deaths in recent days

Joe Biden selects California Sen. Kamala Harris as running mate

Harris and Biden plan to deliver remarks Wednesday in Wilmington

Lawsuit launched after Florida child handcuffed, booked and briefly jailed

Suit alleges “deliberate indifference” to what should have been handled as a behavioural issue

Russia approves vaccine, Putin hopes to begin mass production

Critic calls decision to proceed without thorough testing ‘dangerous and grossly immoral’

Most Read