Ukrainian flag remains up at the municipal office

Decision will be reviewed in three months

Council has decided to continue flying a Ukrainian flag at the municipal office. It’ll review the situation in three months. (Angelique Houlihan photo)

Ukrainian flag to remain

The District of Houston council won’t be lowering the Ukrainian flag now flying at the municipal office for another three months.

The decision follows the raising of the flag in April at which time council indicated it would review the situation after three months.

“The conflict in Ukraine is ongoing and is showing no signs of slowing down in the foreseeable future,” District chief executive officer Michael Dewar wrote in a briefing note to council.

Council also authorized the installation of a flagpole at the municipal office so that special occasion flags could be flown, but that has yet to happen.

Instead the Ukrainian flag has taken the place of Houston’s own flag subject to a review in three months.

The decision to buy and fly a Ukrainian flag was prompted by local residents.

Council also authorized a $1,000 donation to the Red Cross to support its relief efforts for Ukrainians affected by the Russian invasion.

Awards sponsorship authorized

The District of Houston will be a gold sponsor of this year’s Community Excellence Awards which is organized by the Houston and District Chamber of Commerce.

The gold sponsorship comes with a cost of $1,100 and in return, the District will have its logo displayed and receive one complimentary tickets to the event being held Sept. 24.

There are nine sponsorship levels in all with gold being the third ranked. Number one is a platinum sponsor at $2,500 while $1,500 earns a grand prize sponsorship.

“The Community Excellence Award were created to encourage and applaud businesses, organizations and individuals within this community for their dedication to quality and excellence in their daily endeavours,” chamber president Darrin Super wrote to council in seeking a contribution.

As with many public events affected by the pandemic, this will be the first time after a two-year pause it will be held in person, he said.

District applies for senior grant

A grant being applied for by the District will extend the life of a local seniors’ recreation program.

Just last month council approved of a $15,000 grant to Houston Link to Learning to run a program from this summer to next March offering bowling, picnics, movies and refreshments for seniors. The money came from a provincial grant received by the District to spend on costs tied to the pandemic.

But should the District receive the $15,000 wanted from another provincial program, the seniors program can be extended to run to September 2023.

“The Seniors Gathering Project is all about equity and the fair distribution of opportunities, power and resources,” noted Houston Link to Learning executive director Marian Ells in a program outline.

“The removal of barriers to participate in a program meets the needs of all seniors and intentionally reduces the inequities faced by many older adults.”

District of Houston deputy director of corporate services Madelaine Swift told council the program fits with the intentions outlined in a 2014 plan for age-friendly activities commissioned by council.