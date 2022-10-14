Handout photo issued by Just Stop Oil of two protesters who have thrown tinned soup at Vincent Van Gogh’s famous 1888 work Sunflowers at the National Gallery in London, Friday Oct. 14, 2022. The group Just Stop Oil, which wants the British government to halt new oil and gas projects, said activists dumped two cans of Heinz tomato soup over the oil painting on Friday. London’s Metropolitan Police said officers arrested two people on suspicion of criminal damage and aggravated trespass. (Just Stop Oil via AP)

Handout photo issued by Just Stop Oil of two protesters who have thrown tinned soup at Vincent Van Gogh’s famous 1888 work Sunflowers at the National Gallery in London, Friday Oct. 14, 2022. The group Just Stop Oil, which wants the British government to halt new oil and gas projects, said activists dumped two cans of Heinz tomato soup over the oil painting on Friday. London’s Metropolitan Police said officers arrested two people on suspicion of criminal damage and aggravated trespass. (Just Stop Oil via AP)

UK climate protesters throw soup on Van Gogh’s ‘Sunflowers’

No discernible damage caused to the glass-covered painting

Climate protesters threw soup over Vincent van Gogh’s “Sunflowers” in London’s National Gallery on Friday to protest fossil fuel extraction, but caused no discernible damage to the glass-covered painting.

The group Just Stop Oil, which wants the British government to halt new oil and gas projects, said activists dumped two cans of tomato soup over the oil painting, one of the Dutch artist’s most iconic works. The two protesters also glued themselves to the gallery wall.

The soup splashed across the glass covering the painting and its gilded frame. The gallery said “there is some minor damage to the frame but the painting is unharmed.” The work is one of several versions of “Sunflowers” that Van Gogh painted in the late 1880s.

London’s Metropolitan Police said officers arrested two people on suspicion of criminal damage and aggravated trespass.

“Specialist officers have now un-glued them and they have been taken into custody to a central London police station,” the force said in a statement.

Just Stop Oil has drawn attention, and criticism, for targeting artworks in museums. In July, Just Stop Oil activists glued themselves to the frame of Leonardo da Vinci’s “The Last Supper” at London’s Royal Academy of Arts, and to John Constable’s “The Hay Wain” in the National Gallery.

Activists have also blocked bridges and intersections across London during two weeks of protests.

The wave of demonstrations comes as the British government opens a new licensing round for North Sea oil and gas exploration, despite criticism from environmentalists and scientists who say the move undermines the country’s commitment to fighting climate change.

Morning Start: What was the only painting Van Gogh sold in his lifetime?

ArtClimate change

Previous story
B.C. man accused of impersonating doctor dies a week later by electrocution
Next story
Two provinces say they were blindsided by decision to invoke Emergencies Act

Just Posted

A cross section of the community gathered for the 2022 Community Excellence Awards hosted by the Houston and District Chamber of Commerce. (Denae Opdendries photo)
Awards night recognizes business, community excellence

A landslide on Sept. 1 deposited 15 to 25 million cubic metres of debris into the upper Ecstall River in northwest B.C. (Photo: SkeenaWild Conservation Trust/Facebook)
Scientist calls for better monitoring of steep slopes after landslide near Prince Rupert

Floodwaters cover Ray Chipeniuk’s driveway near Smithers, B.C. in this 2018 handout photo. Lawyers for the British Columbia government have agreed to pay $300,000 to settle a lawsuit by Chipeniuk and his wife whose property flooded after a third of the forest in the surrounding watershed was cut down. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Ray Chipeniuk *MANDATORY CREDIT*
B.C. agrees to pay $300,000 to Smithers couple who say logging flooded their property

The team at Houston Link To Learning were working diligently to prepare a roast beef Thanksgiving lunch for seniors and Houston recipients. Many meals were also packed up and delivered to senior residents who could not come and enjoy the lunch. The Houston Legion shuttle vehicle was used. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today) 
Thanksgiving lunch in Houston