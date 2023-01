U7 Houston Flyers hosted a home tournament on Jan. 7. Teams from Smithers, Hazleton, Fraser Lake and Burns Lake came to town to join in the fun tournament. Games started at 10 a.m. and was an all day event. At this age group the games might move at a slower pace but the building block of team work is evident. These kids are out on the ice building relationships, honing their skill set and bringing their very best. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)