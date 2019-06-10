View of Osoyoos Lake looking north from Oroville, WA. Photo courtesy Neil Bousquet/Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society)

Two people dead after Okanagan boating crash

RCMP confirmed two men have died in a boating collision on June 9

A 35-year-old man from Kamloops and a 36-year-old man from Maple Ridge are dead following a boat collision on Osoyoos Lake on Saturday.

Shortly after 7 p.m. on June 9 the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team located and recovered the two bodies.

RCMP remain at the scene in an effort to raise both boats from the bottom of the lake.

Three people seriously injured in boating accident in Osoyoos

Osoyoos RCMP are being assisted by RCMP marine analysts, who specialize in investigating marine collisions, to try and determine the cause of the collision. It is believed the collision took place near the beach access of Magnolia Place and Oleander Drive.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or the boats prior to the collision, or anyone who may have security cameras or other video recording devices that overlook the lake are asked to call 250-495-7236.

