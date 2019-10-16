Two more used needle disposal boxes are being installed in the community to help eleminate needles being thrown out around the community. (Houston Today file photo) Two more used needle disposal boxes are going to be placed soon in the community by the Northern Health Authority. (Northern Health Authority photo)

Two more needle disposal boxes approved

Will be emptied by health centre staffers

Two more used needle disposal boxes are being installed in the community following a request made to the District of Houston council.

One will be placed at the community hall parking lot targeting the Ambassador and Cataline Court route and the other at the playground/duck pond entry access, located near apartment housing in the Hagman area.

While we have one large drop box by the health centre, which is used frequently, there are still sharps being found in several specific locations of the community,” wrote the Houston Harm Reduction Committee in making its request to council.

“Research suggests that intravenous drug users change their needle-disposal behaviour in response to increased safe disposal options.”

“We would like to clarify that not all community members that unsafely dispose of sharps are illegal drug users and that options in sharps disposal are also beneficial for those using sharps for medical purposes,” the committee request continued.

The Houston Harm Reduction Committee is a committee of the Northern Health Authority and is made up of community members and representatives.

It has been active in dealing with drug use in the community, holding several recent meetings to gather opinions and to stimulate discussion.

The metal boxes are of the same design used by the City of Prince George’s waste management department.

There are two other used needles disposal boxes in the community, one at the mall and the other at the 7-11.

The health centre, in addition to providing safe injection kits, also distributes sharps disposal containers for people to use.

As of the last reporting, Northern Health has distributed approximately 3,000 needles in Houston along with 100 disposal units.

“We distribute sharps containers, we ask people to bring back their used needles, and we let people know that this is an expectation. Based on this approach, we do recover 90-95 per cent of the needles we distribute regionally,” Northern Health official Eryn Collins said in an earlier interview.

Health centre employees will, if asked, pick up used needles that have been discarded in the community.

A local paramedic also volunteers, when on-call for the B.C. Ambulance Service, to pick up needles, crack pipes and meth pipes, often in the company of an RCMP officer.

Previous story
After losing two baby boys, B.C. parents hope to cut through the taboo of infant death

Just Posted

Renewal plan for 9th to be subject of meeting

District, businesses to consider options

Soup kitchen to be added to Salvation Army’s Houston services

Need for food growing as living costs rise

District of Houston applies for grants

The District of Houston is continuing its policy of pursuing grants from… Continue reading

Houston housing needs surveyed

Results to aid District of Houston planning

Two more needle disposal boxes approved

Will be emptied by health centre staffers

VIDEO: #MeToo leader launches new hashtag to mobilize U.S. voters

Tarana Burke hopes to prompt moderators to ask about sexual violence at next debate

Potent power play paces Canucks to 5-1 win over Detroit

Miller nets a pair as Vancouver wins third straight

UPDATE: British couple vacationing in Vancouver detained in U.S. after crossing border

CBP claims individuals were denied travel authorization, crossing was deliberate

After losing two baby boys, B.C. parents hope to cut through the taboo of infant death

Oct. 15 is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day in B.C.

Cheating husband sues mistress for gifted ring after wife learns about affair

The husband gave his mistress $1,000 to buy herself a ring in December 2017

B.C. massage therapist reprimanded, fined for exposing patients’ breasts

Registered massage therapist admits professional misconduct

B.C. boosts legal aid funding in new payment contract

‘Duty counsel’ service restored in some communities, David Eby says

Rugby Canada helps recovery efforts in Japan after typhoon cancels final match

Canadian players wanted to “give back in whatever small way they could”

Alberta to join B.C.’s class-action lawsuit against opioid manufacturers, distributors

B.C. government claims opioids were falsely marketed as less addictive than other pain meds

Most Read