Two inmates escape B.C.’s William Head prison

Correctional Service of Canada working with Victoria police to find James Busch and Zachary Armitage

Two inmates have escaped from the William Head Institution outside Victoria.

According to the Correctional Service of Canada’s Facebook page, officials are working with local police to find James Busch and Zachary Armitage as soon as possible. The pair were noticed missing during the 11 p.m. count, Corrections Services said in a media release. The West Shore RCMP has been contacted and an arrest warrant issued.

Armitage is 30 years of age, five feet 10 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has a fair complexion, brown eyes, black hair and a NO Love tattoo and crown on his right arm. He is currently serving a sentence of 13 years, 10 months and four days for robbery, aggravated assault and other offences.

Busch is 42, five feet, nine inches tall, weighs 179 pounds, has a medium complexion, brown eyes and is bald. He is currently serving an indeterminate sentence for second-degree murder and assault, He has also served sentences for aggravated sexual assault, escaping lawful custody and other offences.

Tony Baldo, assistant warden, intervention at William Head Institution said an investigation is underway to determine the circumstances of this incident. “We are working very closely with the West Shore RCMP in the search,” he told Black Press Media.

The West Shore RCMP indicated that a helicopter is being deployed in the search.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Busch or Armitage is asked to contact West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or local police.

More to come.

