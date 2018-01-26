Two found dead in B.C. house fire being treated as suspicious: police

Integrated Homicide Investigation Team members were on the scene in Surrey Thursday

Police say two people were found dead in a fire at an up-scale home in South Surrey.

Fire crews responded to reports of the blaze Thursday afternoon, where they found heavy smoke from the building and called in a second alarm for additional help.

The deaths have been deemed suspicious, and the Integrated Homicide Investigations Unit has taken over the case

Witnesses told Black Press Media they saw a woman’s body being removed from the home. Police have not confirmed these details.

 

Surrey Fire Department, EMS and RCMP respond to house fire near the 28B Avenue and 174A Street intersection in South Surrey Thursday afternoon. (Shane MacKichan photos)

