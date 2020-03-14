Two COVID-19 patients now in self-isolation at home in Northern Health

Total number of cases up to 73 in B.C.

Premier John Horgan, centre, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, left, and Health Minister Adrian Dix take part in a conference call with B.C. faith leaders about COVID-19 in Victoria on Wednesday March 11, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dirk Meissner

B.C. now has a total of 73 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including two people who are now recovering at their home within the Northern Health region.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced nine new cases during her Saturday briefing.

This includes seven people within the Vancouver Coastal Health authority, one within Fraser Health and one presumptive case in Interior Health.

Henry said that two of the cases previously confirmed in the Lower Mainland after travelling abroad are residents within the Northern Health Authority region. The pair have since travelled home by car, after being advised by health officials, and are in isolation at their home in the north.

“They were identified when they were staying here in Vancouver Coastal,” Henry said, adding that their conditions were mild.

This means that every health authority has at least one confirmed COVID-19 case.

