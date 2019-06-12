Ghana. (Google Maps)

Two Canadian women rescued after abduction in Ghana

Lauren Tilly and Bailey Chitty had been in the country with Youth Challenge International

The two Canadian women who were rescued this morning after being abducted in Ghana last week have been identified.

Youth Challenge International, a Toronto-based non-profit group, says Lauren Tilly and Bailey Chitty were rescued by Ghanaian police.

In a statement posted online, the group says both are safe and unhurt, and they are “receiving emotional and psychological support from professionals as they travel home.”

Global Affairs Canada says the federal government is “very relieved” that the two women have been rescued from what a department spokesman called their “harrowing experiences.”

Ghana’s information ministry says national security operatives completed the rescue mission in the country’s south-central Ashanti region.

READ MORE: Canadian kidnapped in Nigeria

The country’s national police force said last Thursday that the two Canadian women were aged 19 and 20.

— With files from The Associated Press

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Workin’ at the car wash
Next story
Liberals reject most Tory amendments to environmental assessment bill

Just Posted

First Nations push for massive conservation area in northern B.C.

Includes ancestral areas of three Kaska Dena First Nations, just shy of the B.C.-Yukon border

Tahltan reach benefits agreement over Seabridge’s massive KSM gold mine project

$308M agreement provides additional billions for Tahltan jobs, contracts

B.C. court to mull continuing order against Coastal Gaslink pipeline opponents

Coastal GasLink was granted an interim injunction in December following arrests and protests

Up to $20K offered to small businesses affected by northwest B.C. wildfires

Red Cross has $10 million to dispense

District could increase bylaw enforcement

Currently being done by the fire department

‘Eat vegetables’ among advice given from ages 4 to 90 in B.C. students’ video

‘Character Matters’ project produced by Grade 6 students in Abbotsford

Trip to Cranbrook featured as prize on The Price is Right

The contestant who won, however, chose to forfeit it

B.C. rose named The Divine Miss M in honour of Bette Midler

Rose breeder Brad Jalbert of Select Roses in Langley is being recognized in New York

Okanagan baby undergoes five hour surgery after dog attack

A GoFundMe account has been set up to assist the family

Tuesday temperatures smash seven records across B.C.

Victoria weather smashes 120-year-old temperature record

Potential witnesses sought in Okanagan physiotherapist’s sexual assault case

Stephen Witvoet, a pysiotherapist in Vernon since 2005, is facing trial on two counts of sexual assault

Drunk on a plane, peeing in a vacation rental pool: Top no-nos for Canadian travellers

Expedia survey lays out the dos and don’ts of travelling

B.C. lumber layoffs aim to stop falling wood products prices

Production cut as North American stud price dips below $300

Hot weather brings risks of thunderstorms across B.C.’s Interior

Environment Canada says recent heat will be interrupted by a trough of low pressure

Most Read