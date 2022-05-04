Twain Sullivan teacher transfers to Smithers

Twain Sullivan Elementary is losing a teacher to the vice-principalship post at Walnut Park Elementary in Smithers.

Karolina Bolton’s appointment is effective Aug. 1, School District 54 superintendent Michael McDiarmid announced April 26.

Bolton first came to Twain Sullivan as a learner support teacher last September after an extensive teaching career spent mostly in Ontario.

She has a Masters of Science in Childhood Education, a Bachelor of Education and a Bachelor ofArts as well as a special education certificate and soon, a certificate in Level B assessment and technology-based learning.

“Ms. Bolton is looking forward to collaborating with the staff at Walnut Park Elementary to provide a vibrant and welcoming learning environment which supports the students’ academic, physical and social-emotional well-being,” said McDiarmid.