The provincial government’s Savory rest stop just before Endako on Hwy16 is to undergo a modernization this year. (Contributed photo)

Turning lane to be built at Savory rest stop

One of several projects planned along Hwy16 this year

With spring firmly in place in the region, the provincial transportation and highways ministry is gradually releasing a list of projects it’ll be undertaking along and near Hwy16.

One such project is access improvement and other work at the Savory Rest Area on Hwy16 just west of Endako.

There the ministry says it will spend $2.3 million, chiefly on widening approximately 420 metres of Hwy16.

That’ll be sufficient for an added lane for traffic slowing down to turn left into the rest area, increasing the safety aspect for motorists.

The ministry says work is to be completed this summer but has not yet released a timeline of when the work will start and how long it will take.

Further west, where Hwy16 and Hwy37 South to Kitimat intersect between Thornhill and Terrace, a $9.3 million roundabout is to be completed this summer.

Substantial progress was made last year but the project closed down when winter approached.

The roundabout did open but improved lane directional paint markings, removal of material on its periphery, landscaping and general earthworks are still required.

And in Thornhill along Hwy16 the transportation ministry is advancing plans to spend more than $15 millon on a state-of-the-art weigh scale complex.

A previous weigh scale at the junction of Hwy16 and Hwy37 had to be moved to make room for the roundabout.

“The project is in its early conceptual and development stages. Consultation with Indigenous communities, public and industry will inform the project design and scope, and final budget will be confirmed once this is completed,” indicated a statement from the ministry.

Early planning calls for a parking lot, scale, indoor and outdoor inspection area and construction of left and right turn lanes from Hwy 16 into and out of the new facility.

The federal government is providing $15 million for the project and the province is chipping in an undisclosed amount.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. records just 7 new cases, 1 death as next phase of COVID-19 reopening inches closer

Just Posted

Coal train derails near Burns Lake

Earlier today, a Canadian National (CN) Rail train carrying coal, derailed near… Continue reading

Wet’suwet’en elected chiefs call on Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister to resign

Wet’suwet’en are governed by both a traditional hereditary chief system and elected band councils.

District tightens bylaw enforcement policy

And will share enforcement officer with regional district

RDBN’s Outdoor Recreation Survey in its last phase

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) launched a study in October 2019,… Continue reading

District to place utility lines underground

The work is in partnership with BC Hydro, Telus and CityWest

B.C. records just 7 new cases, 1 death as next phase of COVID-19 reopening inches closer

Hospitalizations drop to 63, ICU cases to 16

B.C. gives smart phones to vulnerable, homeless to access services, connect with family

COVID-19 restrictions have left many public places closed, leaving people without access to internet

COVID-19: Is B.C. reopening too soon? Lessons from Germany, Korea

B.C. restart includes park day use, pubs and restaurants

Canada must watch for uptick in COVID-19 cases ‘really carefully’ if U.S border opens: feds

The U.S. has more than 1.3 million cases and 81,000 deaths

No fair for 2020, but PNE Prize Home to be raffled and brought to Pemberton lot

Top prize is a ‘a gorgeous 3,188-square-foot modern masterpiece’

Many B.C. post-secondary institutions say fall classes will be offered mostly online

Most campuses closed in March due to COVID-19

Funeral homes face PPE shortage as COVID crisis continues

From Langley across the country, funeral professionals need PPE to stay safe

Starbucks to open 65% of Canadian stores by end of week, asks customers to wear masks

Staff will be required to wear masks, have optional gloves

Abbotsford couple proves love knows one border in COVID-19 era

Oregon family travels to Sumas, Wash. to greet daughter at the Zero Avenue ditch

Most Read