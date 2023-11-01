Trying for grant to redevelop Bymac Park

Application for $1 million toward an anticipated project cost of $1.827 million.

The District of Houston is making another attempt to secure a substantial senior government grant to provide the majority of the money it needs to fully redevelop and update Bymac Park.

Unsuccessful in previous tries, council this time authorized an application for $1 million toward an anticipated project cost of $1.827 million.

The application is to the provincial Rural Economic Diversification and Infrastructure Program and the $1 million is the maximum amount that can be provided.

The remaining $827,000 would come from the District in three portions:

– $62,172 already granted by a Northern Development Initiative Trust grant

– $507,828 from the District’s cultural and recreational reserve account

– and $257,659 from the District’s accumulated surplus.

Money from the sale of merchantable wood from the area logged in the Buck Flats area to create a firebreak has helped build up the cultural and recreational reserve account.

And an earlier $100,000 sum from the province was used to prepare a feasibility study outlining what could be done to vastly improve services at the park.

Based on the study by consultants Urban Systems, a revitalized Bymac Park could have:

– improved signage

– interpretative signs or a kiosk

– better parking with a circulation pattern better to accommodate RVs and vehicles pulling boat trailers.

– 13 rustic campsites

– 12 partially serviced RV campsites containing water and power but now sewer

– a shower and washroom building

– a day use area with small rustic playground

– walkways and pedestrian paths

– wildlife proof waste bins

– minor landscaping.

The camping area now contains nine unserviced sites.

“Bymac possess the potential to serve as a cornerstone asset in fostering tourism and driving economic development while concurrently meeting the needs of the local community,” a briefing note to council indicated.

The briefing note also indicated the project could be scaled back to cost $1 million and then have all the elements phased in.

Inflationary increases have already escalated project costs which were once in the $900,000 range when the suggested improvements were laid out. By last year, the cost estimate was raised to $1.23 million.

Should the district be successful in its latest grant application, construction could began as early as next spring once a detailed design is done and permits issued.

A new boat launch at a cost of $60,000, half of which came from the Freshwater Fisheries Society of B.C., is nearly completion.