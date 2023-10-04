Truth and Reconciliation Day was recognized at Twain Sullivan Elementary School. Student’s learned about residential school and put together the presentation for students and staff. Pictured here is a replica of Le Jac residential school, which is the nearest one to Houston and that Every Child Matters. (Sharon Redford photos/Houston Today)
