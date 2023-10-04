Twain Sullivan Eementary School

Truth and Reconciliation Day

Truth and Reconciliation Day was recognized at Twain Sullivan Elementary School. Student’s learned about residential school and put together the presentation for students and staff. Pictured here is a replica of Le Jac residential school, which is the nearest one to Houston and that Every Child Matters. (Sharon Redford photos/Houston Today)

