Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces a new benefit for Canadians who have lost their jobs due to COVID-19, on the steps of Rideau Cottage on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. (CPAC)

Trudeau unveils new $2,000 per month benefit to streamline COVID-19 aid

Aid will replace previously-announced benefits

The prime minister unveiled a new benefit to streamline aid for Canadians who have lost their jobs due to COVID-19

Dubbed the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, the aid will replace the two announced last week as part of a $82-billion funding package.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unveiled the new benefit Wednesday during his now-daily press conference on the steps of Rideau Cottage in Ottawa.

The aid will provide $2,000 per month and last for four months.

