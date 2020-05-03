Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses Canadians on the COVID-19 pandemic from Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Trudeau announces $240M funding for online mental health platform, virtual healthcare

The federal government is also provided $175 million in funding to AbCellera for research

The prime minister announced $240 million in funding for an online mental health platform and virtual healthcare on Sunday (May 3).

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the money was meant to provide safer options for patients amid the pandemic.

“Over the last four months Canada has faced challenge and heartbreak in a way we never expected,” Trudeau said.

The federal government is also provided $175 million in funding to AbCellera Biologics Inc. after promising research on developing antibodies and a vaccine for COVID-19. Trudeau also confirmed the extra $300 per child in Child Benefit Payments for May.

More to come.

