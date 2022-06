Firefighters from Gciwangak and Gitanyow get blaze under control

Firefighters from Gciwangak and Gitanyow battle a truck fire near Kitwanga this morning. (Lawrence Wilson photo)

Police and fire services responded quickly to a vehicle fire this morning west of Kitwanga.

According to a witness at the scene, a tractor-trailer carrying a load of lumber blew a tire causing the undercarriage to ignite.

The driver quickly pulled into a rest stop and separated the cab from the trailer. 9-11 was called and firefighters from Gciwangak and Gitanyow responded and were able to get the blaze under control.



editor@interior-news.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter