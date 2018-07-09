Truck driver charged in Humboldt Broncos bus crash to appear in court Tuesday

A truck driver facing criminal charges in a fatal collision involving the Humboldt Broncos team bus is to appear in court for the first time on Tuesday.

RCMP say Jaskirat Sidhu, who is 29, is to be in provincial court in Melfort at 9:30 a.m.

Sidhu is charged with 16 counts of dangerous driving causing death and 13 counts of dangerous driving causing bodily injury.

He was arrested on Friday at his home in Calgary after a three-month police investigation.

Sixteen people, including 10 players, were killed and 13 players were injured when the junior hockey team’s bus and a transport truck driven by Sidhu crashed at a rural Saskatchewan intersection on April 6.

Sidhu was not hurt.

READ MORE: Calgary truck company owner apologizes for hockey bus crash

He was taken into custody after the crash, but was released the same night.

The Broncos were on their way to a playoff game.

RCMP have said they will not release any details of the investigation or what they believe happened. The only thing the Mounties have said to this point is that the truck was in the intersection when the collision occurred.

Supt. Derek Williams said Friday that the probe was exhaustive and included 60 core investigators combing through records, interviewing five dozen witnesses and using 3D technology to determine what happened.

“In order to lay these charges, we require evidence the motor vehicle was being operated in a manner that is dangerous to the public,” he said.

“We’ve looked at every aspect of the collision, including speed of the vehicles, point of impact, position of the vehicles, impairment, road and weather conditions and witness evidence.

“Every piece of information was carefully examined.”

The Canadian Press

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.