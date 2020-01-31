Trees possible along 9th Street

Trees could one day line 9th Street in the downtown core provided the District of Houston is successful in getting a grant.

Council last week approved of an application to be made to a combined B.C. Hydro and Tree Canada program for the trees.

Tree Canada, a national charity with BC Hydro as one of its sponsors, has planted 82 million trees across the country since 1982 with the goals of beautifying public space and increasing environmental stewardship.

District of Houston chief administrative officer Gerald Pinchbeck said a successful grant application would add a beautification element to the 9th St. work.

“This is a strategic decision to direct our resources in a support of a project we’re already doing,” he said.

In a briefing note to council advising it of various options that could be considered, District of Houston executive assistant Holly Brown had noted that trees along Mountainview Drive would create a barrier to guide pedestrian traffic.

“There have been ongoing pedestrian safety concerns along this roadway, and a natural barrier to direct pedestrian traffic could address these concerns in a way that beautifies the community at the same time,” she wrote.

In the past council members have talked about planting trees in the road right-of-way on the north side of Hwy16 West.

Brown acknowledged that this option would add to highway beautification plans but added that an arborist indicated most trees would not be able to survive the annual heavy flooding in the area and would require a level of care and maintenance beyond which could currently be provided.