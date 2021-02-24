District of Houston File photo

Tree purchase pursued from Tree Canada

The District hopes to plant trees this year depending upon the success of a grant program managed by a national organization called Tree Canada and BC Hydro.

“The program is intendend for small-scale community projects that are evaluated on the number of trees to be planted, project profile, community support, benefits, educational opportunities, site plans, sustainability and other factors,” said District communications officer Holly Brown in a memo to council.

While a grant will cover the cost of trees, planting and maintaining them is a cost borne by the District.

Last year the District applied for $6,967 from Tree Canada and received $4,000 which it put toward trees for the 9th St. improvement project.

Potential planting locations are any of the District’s parks, along Hwy16 or around the leisure centre/arena area.

Emergency services beefed up

The District is supporting an application made through the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako to outfit a reception center should the need arise.

“The Houston ESS (Emergency Support Services) is seeking funds to cover the cost of reception center information displays (iPads, televisions, whiteboards,ESS signage), an inverter generator, storage shelving, folding tables and chairs, a pop-up tent and storage totes,” indicated acting chief administrative officer Tasha Kelly in a briefing note to council.

Money from the Union of BC Muncipalities can coverage as much as 100 per cent of expenditures up to a maximum of $25,000.

The regional grant application includes Fort St. James, Burns Lake and Granisle.

Low Family Day turnout

The Family Day swim at the leisure centre had a relatively low turn out Feb. 15.

With 105 spots available, 56 people responded, says leisure services director Tasha Kelly.

The limited number of spaces fit the COVID-19 safety protocols for the pool which limited use to 35 people at any one time.

Each year the District gets an outside supporting grant of $1,000 to cover any associated costs connected with the Family Day swim.

Better definition for burial fees

Council has passed an amending bylaw to its two cemetery bylaws which clarifies who is considered a resident of the District and, by definition, who is not.

Defining who is a resident and who is not will determine the licensing fee to be buried in either the Mountainview Cemetery or Houston Cemetery.

Previously, a resident was defined as someone who has “resided in or owned land within the District for 30 days or more prior to the issuance of a cemetery licence”.

But now the definition has been clarified to read resident “means a a registered owner of property in the District, or a person who qualifies as a resident elector as defined under the Local Government Act … or the spouse or dependent child of such an owner or resident elector.”

The clarification follows what other municipalities have done.

Under current licensing fees, a full plot for a resident will cost $255 but for a non-resident, the fee rises to $392.75.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Dog missing for 17 days through cold snap reunited with owner in northern B.C.
Next story
B.C. seniors 80 years and older to get COVID vaccine details over next 2 weeks: Henry

Just Posted

FILE – A COVID-19 vaccine being prepared. (Olivia Sullivan/Sound Publishing)
B.C. seniors 80 years and older to get COVID vaccine details over next 2 weeks: Henry

Province is expanding vaccine workforce as officials ramp up age-based rollout

(Black Press file photo)
Charges laid against two suspects in pre-Christmas home invasion

An 88-year-old woman was hospitalized after being bear-sprayed in the face Dec. 18, 2020

Liam and Tyler Spaans, (L-R), are two of the current lifeguards at the Houston Leisure Facility. (Houston Leisure Services file photo)
Leisure facility anticipates need for lifeguards

Has been challenged in the past

Residents rank snow removal as a high priority within District boundaries. (Houston Today file photo)
Road work and snow removal ranked as important in citizen survey

But residents also expressed dissatisfaction with each

The Topley Fire department will be using the funding towards new gear. (File photo)
Topley Fire Protection Society gets a $100,000 grant

Society among 132 recepients of the province’s Community Gaming Grant

Dr. Bonnie Henry leaves the podium after a news conference at the legislature in Victoria on Friday, January 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. reports 559 new cases of COVID-19, one death

4,677 cases of the virus remain active in the province; 238 people are in hospital

Vancouver Canucks left wing Antoine Roussel (26) tries to get a shot past Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mike Smith (41) during second period NHL action in Vancouver, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Canucks cough up 3-0 lead, fall 4-3 to visiting Edmonton Oilers

Vancouver falls to 8-13-2 on the NHL season

Temporary changes to allow for wholesale pricing for the hospitality industry were implemented June 2020 and set to expire March 31. (Pixabay photo)
Pubs, restaurants to pay wholesale prices on liquor permanently in COVID-recovery

Pre-pandemic, restaurateurs and tourism operators paid full retail price on most liquor purchases

Wade Dyck with Luna, a dog who went missing near the Chasm for 17 days following a rollover on Feb. 5. (Photo submitted).
Dog missing for 17 days through cold snap reunited with owner in northern B.C.

Family ecstatic to have the Pyrenees-Shepherd cross back home.

Ancestral human remains were found at a Saanich construction site Feb. 22. (Black Press Media file photo)
Ancestral human remains discovered at B.C. construction site; death likely suspicious

Remains show cause of death likely not natural

Quesnel RCMP confirmed they are investigating a residential break-in at a home on the Barkerville Highway. (File image)
Thieves make off with $300K in Cariboo miner’s retirement gold

Tim Klemen is offering a reward for the return of his gold

Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested in New Hampshire. Image: The Canadian Press
Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell makes third attempt at bail on sex charges

Maxwell claims she will renounce her U.K. and French citizenships if freed

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Feds agree people with mental illness should have access to MAID — in 2 years

This is one of a number of changes to Bill C-7 proposed by the government

. (Photo courtesy of Shane Chartrand)
Grants aim to replenish threatened Indigenous food systems in B.C.

The grants range from $100 to $10,000 and cover activities such as creating food or medicine gardens,

Most Read