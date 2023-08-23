Tree fungus in Houston

Several trees throughout Houston will be cut down at ground level due to the contamination of Black Knot fungus. Efforts have been made to prune the trees back to see if they would become healthy again did not made any difference. The fungus is fast spreading as spores open and travel to other susceptible trees, such as plum and cherry trees, during rain storms. (R) Seen here is the Black Knot fungus. The trees that are being cut down will be replaced with Crimson King Maple Trees. These trees have a purple leaf. The new trees were purchased by a grant from BC Hydro and planted by the District of Houston works employees. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
- Search
- Home
- Newsletters
- Subscribe
- Support Centre
- Puzzles
- Contests
- Cannabis
- Submit News Tip
- News
- Sports
- Travel
- Trending Now
- Good News
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Video
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Marketplace
- Contact Us
- Site Map