Treasure hunt promoting tourism in Houston

Been driving too long, need to stretch your legs? Well Houston offers the ideal thing for the weary traveller.

To encourage people to get out of their cars, the Houston Chamber of Commerce has devised a fun solution to give families with young kids an exciting way to explore the community. By stopping by the Houston Chamber of Commerce anyone local or visiting can feel free to pick up a pamphlet and see if they can cross off all the hidden treasures of the park.

There are two treasure hunts for different age groups: an Eye Spy for seven and under and a treasure hunt for ages eight and older. For the Eye Spy, there are simple questions about items in the park, such as remembering the name of an animal or what sound it makes. They will be asked to find things such as the grizzly, the fly rod, the play ground, and the salmon fountain which is also a wishing well for the kids to toss in a coin and make a wish.

After finishing the treasure hunt, the children can return to the chamber office to loot the treasure chest for goodie bags full of surprises. It’s an excellent way to turn a scenic place into a fun activity that includes the whole family in discovery and respite from a long trip. Bringing families in to see the beautiful flower gardens and cobblestone paths is a sure way to show off the communities appeal and create stories to draw people in.

This is just one way the Houston community is working to engage tourism in the area and invest in the resource of Houston’s natural beauty.

 

