Bigg’s (transient) killer whales prey on a minke whale in the waters off Washington State’s Smith Island on Oct. 7. (Courtesy of the Pacific Whale Watch Association)

Bigg’s (transient) killer whales prey on a minke whale in the waters off Washington State’s Smith Island on Oct. 7. (Courtesy of the Pacific Whale Watch Association)

Transient orcas team up to hunt minke whale near Victoria

Whale watch group says the adult minke likely among the local seasonal population

Two groups of Bigg’s killer whales worked together to take down an adult minke whale on Friday afternoon (Oct. 7).

The Pacific Whale Watch Association said two groups of transient orcas worked in tandem to prey on the nine-metre-long minke whale. The interaction occurred south of Washington State’s Smith Island, approximately 35 kilometres from Greater Victoria’s shores.

At this time, it’s believed the 10-ton minke was a known member of the seasonal Salish Sea population that was first documented in the region in 1982. The nine killer whales completed the hunt in about 30 minutes.

“It’s thought that minkes only live to be about 50 years old, so despite a dramatic end, this whale lived a full life,” the association said in a social media post.

Predation events can elicit mixed emotions, the association said, especially when the whale is well known to Salish Sea observers.

“One thing is certain – there’s absolutely no denying that Bigg’s killer whales are the ocean’s apex predator.”

Minke whales belong to the baleen family, like humpback and grey whale species. In the absence of teeth, they have hundreds of long, stiff strips in their mouths that act like giant strainers. Minke whales are also the smallest member of the rorquals sub-group.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said minke whales are one of the most abundant rorquals in the world and their population status is considered stable throughout almost their entire range, especially when compared to other large whales. While minke whales in Alaskan waters are migratory, ones found in the inland waters of California, Oregon and Washington are considered residents.

The species is not threatened or endangered but is protected under U.S. law.

READ: Southern resident killer whale population falls to 73: U.S. researchers

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Killer Whales

Previous story
Interior Health, RCMP investigating patient fatality at Penticton hospital
Next story
Two Abbotsford hog-farm protesters sentenced to 30 days in jail

Just Posted

A landslide on Sept. 1 deposited 15 to 25 million cubic metres of debris into the upper Ecstall River in northwest B.C. (Photo: SkeenaWild Conservation Trust/Facebook)
Scientist calls for better monitoring of steep slopes after landslide near Prince Rupert

Floodwaters cover Ray Chipeniuk’s driveway near Smithers, B.C. in this 2018 handout photo. Lawyers for the British Columbia government have agreed to pay $300,000 to settle a lawsuit by Chipeniuk and his wife whose property flooded after a third of the forest in the surrounding watershed was cut down. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Ray Chipeniuk *MANDATORY CREDIT*
B.C. agrees to pay $300,000 to Smithers couple who say logging flooded their property

The team at Houston Link To Learning were working diligently to prepare a roast beef Thanksgiving lunch for seniors and Houston recipients. Many meals were also packed up and delivered to senior residents who could not come and enjoy the lunch. The Houston Legion shuttle vehicle was used. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today) 
Thanksgiving lunch in Houston

Dr. Ohdoh
A better treatment program for COPD is now available in Houston