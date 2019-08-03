A slide shows the eight sections of the pipeline project in northern British Columbia, with sections four to seven being in the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako, during a Coastal GasLink presentation in Burns Lake on March 21. (Blair McBride photo)

TransCanada uncooperative with pipeline plans, RDBN says

TransCanada has been not cooperative with the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) in its planning of various aspects of the Coastal GasLink (CGL) pipeline project, RDBN directors say.

Construction of the pipeline is scheduled to start next year and this year CGL efforts are focussed on getting access to areas where the building will happen.

READ MORE: Pipeline work to start in 2020, CGL says

At its July 18 meeting, several directors expressed frustration over the company’s inconsistent engagement with the RDBN.

“I’m quite annoyed by the lack of cooperation from Coastal GasLink,” said Michael Riis-Christianson, Electoral Area B Director.

“I can’t help but think back to when this company was seeking social license to proceed with this project, it cooperated with local government quite strongly. But since it got its permits it seems like there’s been one disappointing delay after another.”

The RDBN is specifically concerned that TransCanada hasn’t “developed emergency response plans in consultation with the RDBN that address fire protection and emergency response based on an understanding of the services available in the region,” according to an RDBN memorandum.

The regional district added that TransCanada confirmed it is developing emergency response plans with its contractors but couldn’t commit to letting the RDBN review or see the draft plans once they’re complete.

In response, CGL spokesperson Natasha Westover said in an email to Black Press that the company “has been fully engaged with the RDBN on issues of importance to residents including emergency response and fire protection. CGL and our contractors have fire prevention and response plans in place and we will continue to work directly with the District to provide that information.”

Another concern of the district is that the CGL project will exacerbate the spread of invasive plants from the pipeline onto nearby lands.

“The cost of combating these inevitable invasive plant outbreaks from the pipeline will be at the expense of the residents of the RDBN if TransCanada does not contribute to the North West Invasive Plant Council (NWIPC),” said the RDBN.

But according to Westover, TransCanada is working with the NWIPC and has prepared an Invasive Plant Management Plan.

“[It was] developed with extensive consultation from government agencies, Aboriginal groups, and stakeholders and approved as part of the Project’s Environmental Management Plan by the Environmental Assessment Office. The primary objective is to identify, prevent, control and monitor noxious and invasive plants (weeds). Invasive plant management will continue throughout the operations phase of the project.”

A third issue for the RDBN is that “industry and the Oil and Gas Commission will not have an adequate plan in place to accept, evaluate and respond to public complaints associated with pipeline construction.”

Westover said in reply that the company welcomes questions or concerns from the public at any time and “takes responsibility for answering questions related to our project. The project email address and public phone number are available at all times, along with Public Affairs, Indigenous Relations, and Land staff who regularly engage with landowners, stakeholders and Aboriginal groups.”

To better engage with the public, CGL has been opening temporary offices in communities along the pipeline route, Westover said, although it wasn’t clear when the Burns Lake office would open.

The portion of the pipeline passing through Burns Lake will be constructed during the 2020-2021 winter. The 7-Mile Road camp – just north of Tchesinkut Lake – for pipeline workers will be built at the end of this year.

RELATED: New work camp site picked for Coastal GasLink Pipeline project

Blair McBride
Multimedia reporter
Send Blair an email
Like Lakes District News on Facebook

Previous story
Officials work with B.C. prison on communication after inmate escape

Just Posted

On top of the world

Elias who stopped in at Steelhead Park for a lunch break with… Continue reading

Welcoming smiles at the Houston Chamber of Commerce

The Houston & District Chamber of Commerce has two new summer students… Continue reading

Texas visits Houston

Founded in 2004, Texas 4000 is the longest annual charity bike ride… Continue reading

TransCanada uncooperative with pipeline plans, RDBN says

TransCanada has been not cooperative with the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN)… Continue reading

Coastal GasLink stops work on section of pipeline route

Internal audit reveals clearing took place without valid archaeological impact assessments in place

‘Not criminally responsible’ ruling possible for man accused of killing B.C. cop

If Oscar Arfmann is convicted, lawyers will make submissions on his mental state

Ontario police investigate possible sightings of northern B.C. murder suspects

Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod remain at large after being named murder suspects on July 23

Police considerfoul play in disappearance of B.C. men near Spences Bridge

RCMP search rural property near Spences Bridge for pair last seen July 17

Man sues police for wrongful arrest in hunt for Surrey transit cop shooting suspect

Vancouver man’s lawsuit claims police mistook him for suspect, assaulted him

Officials work with B.C. prison on communication after inmate escape

Residents near William Head prison concerned about time between escape and public alert

Thieves blare death metal, do laundry after breaking into B.C. couple’s Airbnb

They didn’t leave the Edmonton suite before writing a note to the visiting Vancouver Island couple

B.C. Liberal MLA leaves caucus as donation examined

Kelowna’s Ben Stewart ‘confident there is no wrongdoing’

Man in Deadpool mask steals drink and toy from B.C. gas station

Kelowna K9 unit responds to incident, suspect at large

89-year-old machete attack victim continues to recover in Vancouver Island hospital

Bob Plumb likely to lose sight in his left eye after assault in Courtenay

Most Read