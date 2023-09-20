Leading up to the departure time of 11a.m. on Sept. 16 the parking lot of Houston Esso gas station was outlined with 16 motorcycles and 20 bikers all in leather and helmets getting organized to head out on Highway 16 and head east. First to Grizzly Jim’s in Topley, then to the Granisle wharf, back to the Topley rest stop and back to Houston where they will pick up the donated toys at Sum Shocking Good Food Truck parked across from Tim Hortons followed by the final destination of the Salvation Army Thrift Store located at the Houston Mall. The toy haul will be presented to the Salvation Army for this year’s Christmas Hamper Program. Every year the bikers toy run and other partners generously donate money as well as new unwrapped toys for boys and girls to have at Christmas. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)