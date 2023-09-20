16 Bikers and 20 riders head east to Topley as the embark on their yearly Toy Run that makes such a difference to the Salvation Army Christmas Hamper Program.

Toy run

Leading up to the departure time of 11a.m. on Sept. 16 the parking lot of Houston Esso gas station was outlined with 16 motorcycles and 20 bikers all in leather and helmets getting organized to head out on Highway 16 and head east. First to Grizzly Jim’s in Topley, then to the Granisle wharf, back to the Topley rest stop and back to Houston where they will pick up the donated toys at Sum Shocking Good Food Truck parked across from Tim Hortons followed by the final destination of the Salvation Army Thrift Store located at the Houston Mall. The toy haul will be presented to the Salvation Army for this year’s Christmas Hamper Program. Every year the bikers toy run and other partners generously donate money as well as new unwrapped toys for boys and girls to have at Christmas. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

Love The Houston Today?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST: Jagmeet Singh’s recipe for Affordable Groceries

Just Posted

Gladys Radek leads a determined group of protesters along Highway 16, near Eby Street in Terrace, amplifying the call for justice for missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. (Viktor Elias/Terrace Standard)
Terrace protesters demand Manitoba search landfill for Indigenous remains

District of Houston municipal hall. (File photo)
Council extremely pleased with mill build decision

Temporary shelters in the District of Houston boundaries have been cleared by District workers. (Facebook photo/Houston Today) Temporary shelters in the District of Houston boundaries have been cleaned by District of Houston workers. (Facebook photo)
District enforces length of stay rule at Bymac Park

Brian Hewitt and Mae Vinneau orgainzers of the We Care Group, set up on Hwy. 16 and Benson Road the day on Sept. 2. They had another successful bottle drive thanks to the donations from the residents of Houston. This time they had help from Virginia Kraft. All proceeds go to the B.C. Sick Children’s Hospital. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
Amazing volunteers helping BC Children’s Hosptial