Houston-Granisle Toy Run took place Sept. 7. Everyone met at A&W in Houston at 10:30 a.m. rode to Granisle then back to Houston. There were 18 riders in total and the raised a trunk full of toys for kids in need. The Houston Senior Centre received $170 and the Salvation Army received a donation also but the amount was unknown at press time. (Angelique Houlihan photos)