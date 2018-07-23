Police work the scene of a shooting in Toronto on Sunday, July 22, 2018. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto shooting gunman identified by authorities as Faisal Hussain

Sunday’s shooting left two dead and 13 injured

The man responsible for a shooting rampage in Toronto’s Greektown that left two people dead and 13 injured has been identified as Faisal Hussain, Ontario’s police watchdog said Monday evening.

The Special Investigations Unit said Hussain is a 29-year-old from Toronto.

Police have said he was found dead, with a gunshot wound, after exchanging fire with officers during the incident on Danforth Avenue on Sunday night.

The SIU said they identified the man after talking with a member of his immediate family and confirming his identity.

It said an autopsy for Hussain was scheduled for Tuesday morning in Toronto.

An 18-year-old woman who was aspiring to be a nurse and a 10-year-old girl have been identified as the two people killed in the incident.

READ MORE: Ten-year-old girl, 18-year-old woman killed in Toronto shooting

Authorities have said they don’t know what motivated the attack but haven’t ruled out any possibility. They have been calling on members of the public to share any information they may have on the shooter and the incident.

“We do not know why this happened yet,” Police Chief Mark Saunders said. “The investigation itself is very fluid, it is very new, it’s going to take some time.”

The man’s death is being probed by Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit, which looks into all deadly police-involved incidents.

On Monday afternoon, several blocks along Danforth were surrounded by yellow police tape and nearly all local businesses were closed. Mourners began placing bouquets of flowers at one major intersection and quietly discussing the tragedy.

Toronto Mayor John Tory called the shooting an “unspeakable” act and said the time had come to confront the rising prevalence of guns in the city, which has experienced a spike in shootings in recent weeks.

“Why does anyone in this city need to have a gun at all?” he said. “I know answering questions like this won’t fully eliminate tragedies like this, but even if we can prevent one of these incidents, then in my view it is a discussion worth having and having very soon.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard charged with sexual assault

Just Posted

Coastal GasLink awards contract for camp near Burns Lake

Local residents to be consulted before location is picked

Houston prepares for projected growth

Transportation Master Plan anticipates traffic increase

Houston’s Pleasant Valley Plaza to host information session about bitcoin

Locals will have a chance to ask questions about the proposed farm

Northwest firefighters deployed to eastern Canada

They will help with fire suppression efforts in Ontario and Quebec

Work “well underway” for shared revenue in northwest B.C.

Resource Benefits Alliance developing proposal for the province

VIDEO: A look back at the 2018 BC Games

Video and photo montage of the summer games in the Cowichan Valley, July 19-22

Toronto shooting gunman identified by authorities as Faisal Hussain

Sunday’s shooting left two dead and 13 injured

Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard charged with sexual assault

The charges related to incidents in 2016

B.C. judge loses robes, and two left shoes

“Some people will steal anything,” says a Princeton judge

Man serving time for Mountie’s death sentenced to additional 18 months

Fenton already serving four years for death of RCMP Contstable Sarah Beckett

Ten-year-old girl, 18-year-old woman killed in Toronto shooting

A man went on a shooting spree in Toronto on Sunday

Security forces stop man with knife on Parliament Hill

RCMP say Ottawa police are investigating

Should police officers also have veteran licence plates?

The province of British Columbia is accepting feedback from the public until early September

Quesnel man charged with second degree murder after fatal stabbings

Kristopher Edward Leclair will be in court in Prince George this week

Most Read