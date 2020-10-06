FILE – People get exercise along the lakeshore path on Lake Ontario on a fall day during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Toronto police charge couple who allegedly did not quarantine then attended anti-mask rally

Toronto police say they have charged two people with failing to comply with federal quarantine rules after the pair showed up at a rally shortly after returning to Canada.

Police say Christopher (Chris Sky) Saccoccia, 37, and Jennifer Saccoccia, 34, of King City, Ont., landed at Pearson International Airport on Sept. 20 after travelling abroad.

Police allege that despite being ordered to quarantine for 14 days, Christopher Saccoccia was seen in the Yonge-Dundas area of downtown Toronto on Sept. 26 and was issued a provincial offence ticket.

Authorities also allege both Christopher and Jennifer Saccoccia went to a rally attended by roughly 500 unmasked participants at Yonge-Dundas Square on Saturday.

Police say both were served Monday with a notice to appear for a virtual court hearing on Nov. 12.

Public health guidelines require everyone coming from outside the country to quarantine for at least 14 days.

Saturday’s rally saw demonstrators protest against public health measures meant to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

The Canadian Press

