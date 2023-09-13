The car show also featured 4 motor bikes. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

Topley firefighters joining in on toy run

Fire truck will be loaded with toys for trip to Houston

This year’s toy run put on by local motorcycling enthusiasts will have an additional escort on the trip back from Granisle to Houston on Sept. 16.

They’ll be stopping at the Topley Volunteer Fire Department’s hall and upon leaving, will be accompanied by the department’s Engine 11.

And on board will be 102 toys and more than $400 collected at the department’s third annual show and shine held Sept. 3.

“Usually show and shines will charge $10 or $15 or something like that for an entry fee. But we decided to charge an unwrapped toy for the Salvation Army’s Christmas toy distribution,” said fire department assistant chief Glenn Kelly.

Vintage vehicles gathered in Topley from Vanderhoof in the east to Terrace in the west.

“There were 37 vehicles plus three vintage tractors,” said Kelly of this year’s participants.

Some participants contributed more than one toy and the Sum Shockin’ Good food truck’s contribution of providing a free batch of fries for each toy presented to it helped increase the toy count from previous years.

“It was a fantastic effort and a fantastic result,” said Kelly.

“It follows the slogan we have on our department vehicles — neighbours helping neighbours.”

A crowd pleaser were rides provided on the department’s Engine 11.

“It started off with a few kids but by the end I think we had more adults than kids getting a ride. How many adults can say they’ve actually had a ride in a fire truck?” Kelly added.

The money came via people dropping currency into a firefighter’s boot, a traditional way fire fighters have used to collect money for various causes.

It followed a suggestion made last year by Terrace car enthusiast Randy Kluss who passed away just this spring.

“He asked us where was the boot. So we got a boot. And he put a couple of bills in and other people saw that and did the same,” said Kelly.

Houston’s 11th annual motorcycle riders’ toy run takes place Sept. 16 with a trip to Granisle, including the Topley stop on the return. Once back in Houston, the riders — and Topley’s Engine 11 — will be presenting their toys to the Salvation Army.

 

There was the Sum Shockin Good food truck on site who was offering free fries with a toy donation as well and these toys will be collected for the Salvation Army Christmas Hampers as well.(Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

The car show was a family friendly event not only showing the shiny details on the exterior of the cars but the motors were all cleaned up and on display as well. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

Glenn Kelly the Fire Chief at the Topley Fire Hall and co organizer of this years show and shine, standing with his pride and joy on display. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

With the Sum Shockin Good food truck on hand many patrons were enjoying a free order of fries in return for their toy that they donated. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

Tractors were on display as well. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

In total there were 4 motorbikes, 3 tractors and 37 cars and a total of 102 toys donated for the Salvation Army Christmas Hampers. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

Cars came from Terrace all the way thru to Quesnel. This was the 3rd Show and Shine organized by Glenn Kelly and Byron Sketchley and the largest to date. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

A family fun event featuring neighbours helping neighbours for the good of toy donations for little girls and boys.(Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

