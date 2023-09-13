Topley firefighters joining in on toy run

Fire truck will be loaded with toys for trip to Houston

This year’s toy run put on by local motorcycling enthusiasts will have an additional escort on the trip back from Granisle to Houston on Sept. 16.

They’ll be stopping at the Topley Volunteer Fire Department’s hall and upon leaving, will be accompanied by the department’s Engine 11.

And on board will be 102 toys and more than $400 collected at the department’s third annual show and shine held Sept. 3.

“Usually show and shines will charge $10 or $15 or something like that for an entry fee. But we decided to charge an unwrapped toy for the Salvation Army’s Christmas toy distribution,” said fire department assistant chief Glenn Kelly.

Vintage vehicles gathered in Topley from Vanderhoof in the east to Terrace in the west.

“There were 37 vehicles plus three vintage tractors,” said Kelly of this year’s participants.

Some participants contributed more than one toy and the Sum Shockin’ Good food truck’s contribution of providing a free batch of fries for each toy presented to it helped increase the toy count from previous years.

“It was a fantastic effort and a fantastic result,” said Kelly.

“It follows the slogan we have on our department vehicles — neighbours helping neighbours.”

A crowd pleaser were rides provided on the department’s Engine 11.

“It started off with a few kids but by the end I think we had more adults than kids getting a ride. How many adults can say they’ve actually had a ride in a fire truck?” Kelly added.

The money came via people dropping currency into a firefighter’s boot, a traditional way fire fighters have used to collect money for various causes.

It followed a suggestion made last year by Terrace car enthusiast Randy Kluss who passed away just this spring.

“He asked us where was the boot. So we got a boot. And he put a couple of bills in and other people saw that and did the same,” said Kelly.

Houston’s 11th annual motorcycle riders’ toy run takes place Sept. 16 with a trip to Granisle, including the Topley stop on the return. Once back in Houston, the riders — and Topley’s Engine 11 — will be presenting their toys to the Salvation Army.