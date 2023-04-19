Topley 4-H makes pitch for portion of Four Seasons Park

Improvements to a section of Four Seasons Park would make it a suitable location for the Topley 4-H club to showcase its achievements to the community, a club representative has told the District of Houston council.

The area, which is on the left hand side of the road after entering the park is the museum society’s old grounds, would not lead a lot of basic infrastructure work, said Wendy Siemens.

“[We want to] move forward with this so that we can bring something back to our community, something that we’re very proud of — our kids’ work. They work incredibly hard and they’re a great grouping of kids,” she said.

Siemens presented the council with a budget for a work plan coming in at $18,365, with about half of that going to resurfacing the floor of a 50 foot by 100 foot cattle barn at the location.

Approximately $2,500 would be need to prepare a show ring by clearing out brush while preparing a secure area to tie and wash animals would cost $1,200.

The specific ask from the District would be having it improve a perimeter fence and installing an entry gate and back closure for the safe enclosure of animals.

A work bee of club members and adults would clear an area for camping.

Siemens said the base line improvements would enable the club this year to hold its Achievement Days from July 13 to July 16 at the location.

Last year the club had 42 members and held its achievement days at a private location but this year it has 62 members, causing it to look elsewhere.

“So we’ve been on the hunt for a location that we could move to and that location is Four Seasons,” Siemens said.

The improvements would also allow the Topley 4-H club to develop regional events to further involve the community, she added.

Siemens did acknowledge that the District has a requirement that user groups have their own liability insurance, but said the club is in a position to hire the families of club members as contractors who would then provide their own insurance.

Council members did not comment directly on the 4-H proposal but did pass a motion that staff “work with the Topley 4-H club to implement reasonable and feasible improvements to the Four Seasons Park.”

The Topley club has been in existence for slightly more than 53 years. Components this year include beef, swine, sheep, outdoor living, small engine repair and maintenance and cloverbuds, the latter being the grouping for youngsters between the ages of 6 and 8.