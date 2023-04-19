Four Seasons Park. (Laura Blackwell photo/Lakes District News)

Topley 4-H makes pitch for portion of Four Seasons Park

A location there would boost community awareness of club activities

Improvements to a section of Four Seasons Park would make it a suitable location for the Topley 4-H club to showcase its achievements to the community, a club representative has told the District of Houston council.

The area, which is on the left hand side of the road after entering the park is the museum society’s old grounds, would not lead a lot of basic infrastructure work, said Wendy Siemens.

“[We want to] move forward with this so that we can bring something back to our community, something that we’re very proud of — our kids’ work. They work incredibly hard and they’re a great grouping of kids,” she said.

Siemens presented the council with a budget for a work plan coming in at $18,365, with about half of that going to resurfacing the floor of a 50 foot by 100 foot cattle barn at the location.

Approximately $2,500 would be need to prepare a show ring by clearing out brush while preparing a secure area to tie and wash animals would cost $1,200.

The specific ask from the District would be having it improve a perimeter fence and installing an entry gate and back closure for the safe enclosure of animals.

A work bee of club members and adults would clear an area for camping.

Siemens said the base line improvements would enable the club this year to hold its Achievement Days from July 13 to July 16 at the location.

Last year the club had 42 members and held its achievement days at a private location but this year it has 62 members, causing it to look elsewhere.

“So we’ve been on the hunt for a location that we could move to and that location is Four Seasons,” Siemens said.

The improvements would also allow the Topley 4-H club to develop regional events to further involve the community, she added.

Siemens did acknowledge that the District has a requirement that user groups have their own liability insurance, but said the club is in a position to hire the families of club members as contractors who would then provide their own insurance.

Council members did not comment directly on the 4-H proposal but did pass a motion that staff “work with the Topley 4-H club to implement reasonable and feasible improvements to the Four Seasons Park.”

The Topley club has been in existence for slightly more than 53 years. Components this year include beef, swine, sheep, outdoor living, small engine repair and maintenance and cloverbuds, the latter being the grouping for youngsters between the ages of 6 and 8.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vancouver police officer involved in Myles Gray’s death testifies to coroner’s inquest
Next story
PODCAST: Sean McCann is the ‘Shantyman’

Just Posted

On April 14, the Skeena Valley Golf & Country Club in Thornhill opened its doors. Club Manager Germain Francoeur says this year’s calendar is packed with events and its off to a normal, but strong start. (Viktor Elias/Terrace Standard)
Skeena Valley Golf & Country Club in Thornhill opens for season with busy schedule

Left: The aftermath of a rock truck driving through town, including through the Chandler Park soccer fields. (Marisca Bakker)
Smithers man charged following rampage in rock truck

Terrace hosted its first Special Olympics BC basketball tournament in five years on April 15, 2023, with athletes participating from Prince George, Prince Rupert, Quesnel, Smithers, and Terrace. (Photo courtesy of Alex Blum-Walker)
Terrace hosts first Special Olympics basketball tournament in 5 years

Residents living on 6th Street are wondering if this road will be on the paving list for this year. Pavement is heaving along the length of the street as well as riddled with potholes.(Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
Potholes galore

Pop-up banner image