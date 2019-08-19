Topley 4-H helps Landon

This year the Topley 4-H Club will be auctioning off a steer to help raise funds for Landon Thiessen, who was diagnosed with stage-four Ewing’s sarcoma, a rare type of bone cancer. The charity steer has been raised with three other 4-H steers since last fall. This year the Groot family raised him. Not every year the club does a charity steer it all depends on who is willing to do a little extra work. In the past the club has donated money to the Seniors Housing Society in Houston, the Houston Public Library and the Bulkley Valley 4-H Council. Wendy Siemens, from the club said, “JR Ranch – the Groots, donated the steer and all his feed which is a large expense so we are very grateful that we can give every dollar raised to Landon. We will also have a collection jar there as well for those that want to help out in any way. I know that I can’t buy a steer, but would love to drop some cash in the jar for him. We thought others might like to do that as well.” If you are interested in purchasing this charity steer in order to help out Landon get down to the Smithers Fall Fair. The 4-H Auction will be held Saturday, August 24 at 2 p.m. in the beef show ring. (L-R) Isaac, Brevan, Myles, Breanna, Lexie, Nicole, Natalie, Tyson, Liam, Everett, Adele, Sydney, Cedar and Paige. (Submitted photo)