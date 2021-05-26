Topley 4-H club to expand on this year’s annual event

The Topley 4-H club will be expanding on their auction from last year to give its members something more to look forward to, with a couple of donations that they have received.

The club received $500 donations from Bulkley Valley Credit Union and the Dungate Community Forest each, to enhance on the programming and run a bigger event than last year for its members.

Last year, the club held its auction online to comply with the COVID-19 restrictions. The Bulkley Valley Exhibition was also cancelled and the Bulkley Valley 4-H Council had directed each club to host their own achievement day individually.

This year the club is hoping to expand on the auction and give its members an event, not on par with the exhibition, but something to cheer up the lot.

“With COVID, we are going to run our event just like last year with the virtual auction, but we will also be doing a similar fair achievement event over two days,” said Wendy Siemens of the Topley 4-H club.

Earlier this year, the club also received financial support from Farm Credit Canada (FCC).

The Topley 4-H club has a total of 24 members with 18 beef, one swine and five cloverbuds. The club will be putting up 15 market steers one market hog at their July auction this year. The club’s event will be set over two days July 23 and 24 and the auction will be held on July 24.

Siemens also said that the club will be bringing in judges from Vanderhoof and the grants will help the club pay for the judges, the clinics, and to expand on the auction day.

“A 4-H club is a very social atmosphere and the kids aren’t getting that aspect but they are still doing whatever they can. They have been doing great!” said Siemens, adding that the club has been doing zoom meetings, a judging meeting and even had their official weigh-in last month.

Before the auction, the club is also planning to host a mini show and a clinic which would be sort a trial run, in June.

“We are so grateful for the donations and excited about the auction. The kids have been working very hard and it is good that we are able to do something,” said Siemens.

Priyanka Ketkar

Multimedia journalist

