Topley 4-H club receives Farm Credit Canada grant

The Topley 4-H club is among the clubs receiving financial support from Farm Credit Canada (FCC).

4-H clubs in various communities across Canada have received support for local activities from Farm Credit Canada (FCC). Of the $100,000 being provided to 203 4-H clubs across Canada this year, 22 4-H clubs, districts and regions in B.C. received a combined total of $10,900.

“This is the first time that Topley 4-H has received a grant from FCC and we are very excited,” said Wendy Siemens of the Topley 4-H club, adding that since the club just received notice of the grant, they don’t have any details nailed down yet.

The club however is planning on hosting a judging clinic for its members and possibly include district members if possible, depending on the COVID-19 restrictions.

4-H Canada has roughly 23,500 members and more than 8,500 volunteer leaders. The Topley 4-H club has a total of 24 members with 18 beef, one swine and five cloverbuds. The club will be putting up 16 market steer projects and one market hog during their July auction this year.

The club’s achievement is planned for Jul. 23 and 24 with the sale of their market projects set for Jul. 24.

“We are hoping that we can make this a great local community event and invite outside members; again all pandemic pending!” said Siemens.

Last year, the club held its auction online to comply with the COVID-19 restrictions. The Bulkley Valley Exhibition was also cancelled and the Bulkley Valley 4-H Council had directed each club to host their own achievement day individually.

READ MORE: The Topley 4-H club’s online auction — a roaring success

The club’s online auction was a huge success however, Siemens had said at the time that they would any time prefer to do an in person event as even the kids missed out on the social interactions.

“We have some great things happening this year. We have already completed our round of registrations, had two zoom meetings along with our election of officers. Beef weigh-ins are currently happening to start our beef project. The cloverbuds should all be getting surprise packages in the mail shortly from their leader. We only have one swine member and I am not sure how our horse project will look this year. We are constantly doing some creative planning and adjusting,” said Siemens.

The other recipients in northern B.C. include the Southside 4-H Club in Burns Lake, Evelyn 4-H Club in Smithers, Nechako Valley Dairy and Beef in Vanderhoof and Silver Willow 4-H in Fort St. John.

FCC has been a strong supporter of 4-H Clubs for more than 25 years, and awards up to $500 per club each year toward developing existing programs, covering costs associated with local events and exchanges, supporting volunteers, or purchasing resource materials, according to a news release.

– with files from Rebecca Dyok



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.