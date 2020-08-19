Topley 4-H club auctions to start on August 22

The Topley 4-H club will be going ahead with their online auction, starting on Aug. 22 this year, in a bid to sell animals safely during the pandemic.

“With the Covid-19 situation, everything is looking definitely different. Moving forward, we are doing our auction online,” said Wendy Siemens of the Topley 4-H club.

The club will be using Vold Jones and Vold Auction Mart’s auction platform with bidding ending on Aug. 27 at 7 p.m. Buyers will be able to log in at any time in this time period and place their bids.

Those interested in bidding, will need to register with Vold Jones and Vold Auction Mart. Buyers would be able to bid a maximum amount to avoid having to log in to keep bidding. Alternatively, the club will have buyer representatives to bid on behalf of buyers if they choose to go that route.

The Topley 4-H club started the year as usual however, with the pandemic, everything changed in March with the club unable to meet face-to-face. As a result, the Bulkley Valley Exhibition was cancelled and the Bulkley Valley 4-H Council decided that each club would host their own achievement day individually.

The Topley club had their achievement day on July 18 with Myles Dekker as the Grand Champion and Joe Stephens as the Reserve Champion. With a different, yet successful achievement day, the club decided to move forward with the auction by taking it online.

The kids who worked hard on their projects would be showcasing and marketing their animals by visiting with some buyers directly. The clubs is hoping to host an open house at 1590 Buck Flats Road on Aug. 22 between 1 to 3 p.m. to visit with the members and get a first-hand glimpse at their projects. There will also be a draw and those picked will get the opportunity to have a coffee or a cookie with the members.

This year, the Topley 4-H club has 12 market steers and one market hog for sale.

For more details on the auction, see the ad in this week’s paper of Houston Today. For questions around the auction, contact the A leader or beef leader Wendy Siemens at (250)845-1078 or email her on wsiemens4@gmail.com. Alternatively, buyers could also reach out to assistant beef leader Danielle Himech on (250)845-4358 or write to her at danielle@blastproconstruction.ca

Priyanka Ketkar

Multimedia journalist

@PriyankaKetkar



priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follows us on Twitter.