Houston council brought forward a wide range of issues to the provincial government at this year’s Union of B.C. Municipalities convention. The event held in Whistler earlier this month. (Houston Today file photo)

Too soon to measure what was achieved at UBCM: Houston mayor

The district brought forward a wide range of issues this year

According to Houston Mayor Shane Brienen, it’s still too soon to know whether any positive results were achieved at this year’s Union of B.C. Municipalities (UBCM) convention.

The annual convention, which gathers municipal leaders from across B.C. to discuss and bring forward issues to the provincial government, was held in Whistler earlier this month.

“Our UBCM meetings went very well,” Brienen told Houston Today. “We had good discussions with the provincial government on a broad range of issues that our community is facing.”

“It’s always difficult to measure what was achieved immediately after UBCM,” he added. “There will be follow-up calls and meetings over the next several months that will help determine our level of success.”

One of the issues brought forward by Houston council was the influx of disposed needles in the community.

READ MORE: Influx of used needles in Houston a topic at UBCM

According to the district, despite its size and remoteness, Houston is being disproportionately impacted by B.C.’s opioid crisis. Disposed needles have proliferated in the community and are being found in public areas such as parks, schoolyards, boulevards and alleyways.

Houston council also sought the support of the provincial government to expand the Dungate Community Forest. Council would like to see the community forest’s K2L Licence include up to 50,000 cubic metres in additional volume.

READ MORE: Houston seeks support to expand Dungate Community Forest

Social assistance programs were also a topic at this year’s convention. Council believes social programs are partly to blame for the fact that local employers have reported continued difficulty in filling job vacancies.

Council asked the province to review these programs to ensure that assistance is provided only to “those who need it” – such as individuals with multiple employment barriers or with physical or cognitive disabilities – rather than being used to support “personal lifestyle choices.”

In addition, council asked the provincial government to improve public transit options in the region.

At present, the only alternatives to private vehicle travel in Houston include BC Transit’s Hwy. 16 buses, Northern Health Connections, VIA Rail and the recently implemented BC Bus North. According to the district, each system has significant drawbacks, which make it difficult for users to utilize the systems in place.

In addition, council asked the province for support in reopening Coast Mountain College’s Houston campus (previously known as Northwest Community College) or, if that’s not a possibility, for support in attracting another post-secondary institution.

READ MORE: Houston to ask B.C. for support in reopening college

The district also asked the province for financial assistance to complete its downtown revitalization project and Hwy. 16 upgrades.

READ MORE: Houston seeks funding to complete projects

 

@flavio_nienow
flavionienow@gmail.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Dead B.C. motorcyclist was member of group that raced down mountain road

Just Posted

Burns Lake area wildfires contained, but still burning

Smouldering ground fires and smoke still expected in the coming weeks

Houston Search and Rescue’s command centre completed

“It is a building the town can be proud of,” says Houston SAR president

Houston rallies for Jessica

Northern B.C. showed their support by lining Hwy 16 as Jessica Patrick’s… Continue reading

Hunting in northwest B.C. continues as usual: province

The ministry is not considering closures in the Skeena region

Too soon to measure what was achieved at UBCM: Houston mayor

The district brought forward a wide range of issues this year

VIDEO: Rare close encounter with whale pod spotted off B.C. waters

Pod of southern resident orca whales breach within arms length of whale watchers

Rattie scores 3 as Oilers blank Canucks 6-0

Vancouver slips to 1-5 in exhibition play

Veterans Affairs ordered to take second look before supporting vets’ relatives

Liberal government ordered officials to adopt a more critical eye

Dead B.C. motorcyclist was member of group that raced down mountain road

Some group members record their rides on Strathcona Parkway and post times to page

Indigenous athletes in spotlight at BC Sports Hall of Fame

New gallery to feature Carey Price, Kaila Mussel and Richard Peter

B.C. couple who went missing on flight from Edmonton named by family

Family released a statement Wednesday saying they’re still intent on finding the two-seater plane

VIDEO: A close look at what you were breathing during the B.C. wildfire season

Electron microscope images show soot and tar particles generated by worst B.C. fire season

B.C. woman donates $250,000 to ovarian cancer research for friends

Two of Patty Pitts’s friends passed away from the disease within a year

B.C. could provide clues as to how New Brunswick electoral results shake out

Premier Christy Clark faced a strikingly similar scenario following the province’s 2017 election

Most Read