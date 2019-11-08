(File photo)

Tolko mill in Kelowna to permanently close in 2020

More than 120 workers will be impacted by the close

The Kelowna division of Tolko mill is permanently shutting its doors.

Following an examination of logging costs, market conditions and polices, Tolko announced the closure of the mill on Friday morning, affecting nearly 130 workers. The mill will close on Jan. 8, 2020.

“This is a difficult decision,” said president and CEO Brad Thorlakson in a company press release.

“The Kelowna mill has been in operation since the 1930s and has contributed to the community through job creation and many other economic spin-offs for more than 80 years.”

READ MORE: Kelowna Tolko mill shut down for ‘indeterminate’ amount of time

READ MORE: ‘A real shame’: Kelowna MLA says factors behind Tolko mill closing should have been caught

The mill was “indeterminately” shutdown in early in September after the poor ongoing conditions in the B.C. logging industry.

Thorlakson said that Tolko employees were informed earlier with the expectations of severance and benefits.

Solid Wood vice president Troy Connolly said that open positions at other Tolko locations will be offered wherever possible to Kelowna workers.

“On days like these, our hearts are heavy as we think of our colleagues and friends,” he said.

“We know our people in Kelowna have done everything in their power to make the mill successful. They have gone above and beyond. Sadly, this has nothing to do with them or their efforts. Unfortunately, with B.C. log costs, the mill is no longer cost-competitive.”

Connolly said the HR team will provide support for workers through the closing process.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Nude swimming group making waves – again – at Surrey pool
Next story
Metis veterans get long-awaited recognition ahead of Remembrance Day

Just Posted

Water test passes first hurdle

Second test results expected tomorrow

Crews drain, refill reservoir in response to coliform count

Boil water advisory issued Nov. 5

Unist-ot’en supporter arrested for denying contractor access to pipeline site

The unidentified 29-year-old woman was later released without being charged

Faculty at Terrace UNBC campus join strike after failed negotiations

Unfair working conditions required job action demonstration, protesters say

Houston residents told to boil water

Notice comes after routine testing of municipal reservoir

Fashion Fridays: 5 stunning winter coats

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Tolko mill in Kelowna to permanently close in 2020

More than 120 workers will be impacted by the close

Metis veterans get long-awaited recognition ahead of Remembrance Day

Ottawa is compensating Metis veterans for not receiving proper benefits and support after WWII

Tourists allegedly take dog from Tofino, owner pleads for help getting it back

“I just want his picture spread everywhere so that hopefully he can come back to me.”

Telkwa’s Ken and Susan Salter win $20 million Lotto prize

The couple plans to stay in the village

Vancouver Island First Nation sues DFO again, says they aren’t protecting wild salmon

“The Federal Court has found DFO’s refusal to prohibit stocking of fish infected with PRV unlawful”

B.C. teen’s artistic gifts have her pursuing bachelor’s, master’s degrees at age 16

After skipping three grades, Maggie Lu was admitted to UBC at age 14

Licence plate mandatory even if your car features a zombie and shark tail, Delta police say

The special car had a licence plate on the front dash, but legally must be on the front of the vehicle

Adopt an animal through BC SPCA for half price this weekend

Animal lovers can head to shelters across the province on Nov. 9

Most Read