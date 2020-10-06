(Black Press Media files)

Toddler dies after car crash that sent mother to hospital in Coquitlam

The toddler and mother were both taken to hospital; the mother has serious injuries

A two-year-old child has died after they and their mother were hit by a vehicle in Coquitlam Monday (Oct. 5) evening.

Mounties said the crash happened in the area of Tantalus Court and Pinetree Way around 6:30 p.m. The toddler and her mother were both taken to hospital; the mother has serious injuries, while the child died in hospital.

The area was closed to traffic for several hours but reopened shortly after 1 a.m.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

car crashRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Less than half of B.C. voters decided just weeks away from snap election: poll
Next story
NDP, Liberals make free COVID-19 vaccine promise on B.C. election trail

Just Posted

Environmental Assessment Office disputes Wet’suwet’en interpretation of legislation as Supreme Court hearing continues

The Office of the Wet’suwet’en is trying to stop Coastal GasLink’s certificate from being extended

Petrochemical company, West Coast Olefins, looking to build plant near Kitimat

Plans are in the conceptual stages currently and they are speaking with local stakeholders

B.C. Supreme Court hears petition for judicial review of Coastal GasLink certificate

B.C.’s Environmental Assessment Office granted Coastal GasLink an extension last October

Province announces a $1.5 million Local Sport Relief Fund

Will help local non-profit sport organizations at-risk of a permanent closure

The regional district gets a Business Liaison through NDIT

Will help navigate local businesses and non-profits through the rough Covid-times

Weekend sees 358 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths in B.C.

There have been 9,739 test-positive cases in B.C. since January

B.C. VOTES 2020: NDP launches platform with more borrowing

News COVID-19 payments up to $1,000 per household

B.C. nurse suspended for not following COVID-19 protocols

The B.C. College of Nursing Professionals said the nurse failed to adhere to science-based infection control practices

59% of B.C. teachers say COVID-19 safety measures in schools are inadequate: BCTF poll

Students have made up less than 10 per cent of B.C.’s cases, health officials say

Toddler dies after car crash that sent mother to hospital in Coquitlam

The toddler and mother were both taken to hospital; the mother has serious injuries

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. VOTES 2020: BC Liberals vow to end ICBC monopoly, open market to private insurance

NDP promises rate cut, COVID-19 rebate for 2021

Less than half of B.C. voters decided just weeks away from snap election: poll

COVID, housing, climate change are top issues on voters’ minds

Canadians divided over whether to let pandemic disrupt Halloween, holidays: Poll

About half of people will hand out candy, an equal number to those who will let their kids trick-or-treat

Most Read