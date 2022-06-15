Today is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

Houston Community Response Network (CRN) urges individuals to assist its vulnerable adults by participating in World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD) – a UN sanctioned event – brings greater recognition of the senior abuse and neglect, which takes place everywhere.

Elder abuse often goes underreported. The Ministry of Health reports as many as 10 per cent of B.C. seniors will experience some form of abuse in their later years. One in 12 seniors will experience financial abuse caused by close family members or trusted friends.

The CRN provides workshops to the community to build awareness of abuse and neglect, help community workers recognize the signs of abuse, and identify those who can take action.

Carroll Airey spokesperson for Houston Community Response Network said, “The Houston CRN plans to highlight the need for prevention activities that allow seniors in the community to live in safety and dignity. Our CRN plans to honour and celebrate those who remain active and vibrant members of our community. Today, the Houston CRN will be in the mall with information, prizes and a raffle. Come out and learn more about how to prevent abuse, neglect and self-neglect of vulnerable adults.”

Sherry Baker, Executive Director of the BC Association of Community Response Networks said, “We all have a role to play in creating safe, supportive communities that we all want to live and grow old in. During a recent CRN workshop for seniors, a lady found her voice and told her story.”

Shirley goes to a local coffee outlet every day. Over a couple of weeks, coffee shop staff noticed Shirley’s appearance was changing. She was becoming unkempt, appeared cold, dirty, and hungry. Staff decided to approach her to see if there was something they could help with. She confided in them that her son had taken over her house and she was now living in the basement without proper cooking or bathing facilities. Because the coffee shop staff had learned what to do from a CRN workshop, they were able to get her the help she needed.

The Houston CRN is part of the BC Association of Community Response Networks (BC CRN), whose mandate is to work with community, agencies, and government to develop a coordinated response to abuse and neglect of vulnerable adults. A CRN provides information and support so the community can both prevent and respond effectively to abuse and neglect. Visit www.bccrns.ca for more information.