Tires of vehicle with Washington plates slashed while child was inside in Lower Mainland

Police are searching for witnesses to a tire slashing in Pitt Meadows where a child was still in the vehicle.

A local family – whose vehicle had Washington plates – went for a walk about 4:45 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 15, in the 17000 block of Rannie Road, leaving their 12-year-old daughter behind.

Soon after a man approached the car, yelled expletives and slashed the tires on the driver’s side.

He then left the area in his own vehicle.

RCMP believe the Washington plates are what triggered the incident.

“There are a number of reasons why people in Canada can legally have out-of-province plates on their car,” noted Const. Julie Klaussner with the Ridge Meadows RCMP.

“While this vehicle did have Washington plates, these victims are authorized to be in Canada and are Canadian citizens,” she said.

The girl is traumatized and a car has been vandalized, added Klaussner, saying that it is important not to draw conclusions based on “what we think we know”.

The suspect is described as around 5’ 8” tall with a large build, with brown hair and a beard. He was wearing a white and blue jacket at the time of the incident and was driving a beige sedan with a dent on the passenger-side door.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in attempting to locate this unknown man – including any dash camera footage of “an incident near a local dike walking area.”

Anyone who knows who this person is being asked to contact the Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251 and refer to file number 2021-3150.


