Tiny soccer players

The ages 3-5 district soccer team practices on Mondays and Wednesdays at 6 p.m. for the months of May and June. “We focus on building the gross motor and coordination skills they will need to play soccer in the years to come. Our goal is to create a fun and exciting learning environment for our little soccer stars to grow into the athletes of tomorrow,” said coach Deborah Dreger Vrolyk. (Angelique Houlihan photo)