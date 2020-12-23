Tim Hortons – Zamboni – RCMP – doesn’t get much more Canadian then this. The Tim Hortons franchise who is owned by Dan Close, who along with his family runs the Smithers franchise, said earlier this year they would be opened by Christmas and sure enough they opened Dec. 19. The family wanted to expand and bring a store to Houston for years and the dream is finally come true. Santa was one of the first customers to make it through the drive through last Saturday. (Submitted photo)

Tim Hortons opens in Houston