tims

Tim Hortons in Houston giving back

The Tim Hortons smile cookie campaign ran at the Houston location from Sept. 13 —19, with all the proceeds going to the Love by the Bowl soup kitchen. Each cookie costs $1, and 100 per cent of the proceeds before tax went to charity. According to owner Tim Close, Love by the Bowl was chosen based on recommendation from staff about local charities that are important to the Houston community. “This is very nice for us because we get to actually give back to a local institution as opposed to a bigger charity. It’s literally helping the community that surrounds us,” he said. Over the course of the campaign, a total of $2,453 was been raised, coming close to the original goal of $3,000. (Laura Blackwell photo/Houston Today)

Previous story
Kevin Falcon pressed on commitment at first B.C. Liberal debate
Next story
BC Ferries cancels two morning sailings between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen

Just Posted

covid
Mobile vaccination clinic in Houston

tims
Tim Hortons in Houston giving back

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry looks on as Health Minister Adrian Dix speaks during a news conference at the legislature in Victoria, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. Tonight (Sept. 28) the two will be available to answer questions from Northern Health Region residents. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)
Northern Health phone-in townhall on vaccines scheduled for tonight (Sept. 28)

Route 16 Classic toy run
Classic car toy drive in Topley