Tim Hortons helps boost building permit values

The Tim Hortons outlet now under construction has helped push the dollar value of District of Houston building licences to the highest third quarter total in three years.

That permit is worth $1 million, putting the July to September 2020 overall total to $1.905 million — considerably more than the third quarter of 2019 at $341,000, the 2018 third quarter at $700,050.

This year’s third quarter total was also aided by one permit for new residential construction at $200,000 and 15 permits for residential alterations coming to a combined total of $410,800.

And coming in at $215,000 under the institutional category is the expansion of A Rocha’s Buck Creek CANFOR hatchery building. That addition will expand A Rocha’s ability to hold educational and other events.

Looking back to the third quarter of 2017, the Nadina Truck Services building construction at $2 million provided for a total permit value of $2.398 million.

In other third quarter activity involving the District of Houston, 29 complaints and queries came to the attention of bylaw enforcement officials. Of that total, 15 involved dogs. There was one bed bug complaint received regarding a local motel and six letters were sent to property owners regarding unsightly premises.

A letter was also sent to the owner of a rooster being within town limits.

As for 9-1-1 service from July to September, 342 calls were received from Houston and area. Of that total, 172 were for police service, 96 were medical calls, 15 were for fire department service and 59 were recorded as ‘abandoned’.

For Houston’s fire/rescue service specifically, 20 calls regarded fire, three were for rescue assistance and 21 were calls for medical assistance.